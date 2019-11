Africa Investment Forum: “Conversations at the forum can be transformative for the continent” – Ecobank CEO Ade Ayeyemi

The quality of conversations at the Africa Investment Forum has been impressive, and focussed on transactions that can be transformative for the continent. Ade Ayeyemi, CEO of Ecobank spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor, saying that he felt energised by the frank conversations to bring projects to a bankable stage.