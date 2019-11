Africa Investment Forum: How DFC & AfDB to mobilize private capital for Africa

The United States International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to mobilize private capital in support of development in Africa. Adam Boehler, CEO of DFC spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor about this and more on the sidelines of the 2019 Africa Investment Forum.