Ghana proposes 21% budget increase for 2020

Ghanaian government has announced an 85.9 billion cedi appropriation bill for the 2020 fiscal year. The country’s Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, disclosed the details in a presentation before the Parliament. John Gatsi, Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) joins CNBC Africa from Accra to unpack the budget and discuss other stories making the rounds in Ghana.