How Bank Zero plans to deal with card fraud, data theft ahead of launch

According to South Africa Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) bank card holders suffered theft to the tune of R873 million in 2018. As Bank Zero prepare to launch public operations in the first half of 2020, it says it has developed a new patented card which offers vital security and convenience" that will minimise card data theft and skimming. Bank Zero Chair, Michael Jordaan joins CNBC Africa for more.