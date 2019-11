Showdown with unions looms ahead of planned job cuts at SOEs

During his second Mid-term Budget Policy Statement, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni asked for ‘patriotic and country-loving’ discussions with unions in order to reduce South Africa’s government’s wage bill. At almost R600 billion, the state wage bill represents about 35 per cent of projected annual spending of about R1.67-trillion. Public Servants Association's Deputy General Manager Tahir Maepa joins CNBC Africa for more.