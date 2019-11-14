World Diabetes Day: How ICT can be used as a tool to mitigate diabetes in SSA

Every year on November 14th, World Diabetes Day is universally celebrated to raise awareness about the condition. For this year, families are urged to learn more about the warning signs, support network of those affected, and promoting the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education. Peter Munyasi, Country Chair Kenya and General Manager at EA Hub - Sanofi joins CNBC Africa to share on the role ICT has played.