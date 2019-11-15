Africa Investment Forum: DBSA, East African Community seek to boost infrastructure development with joint MoU

The East African Community (EAC) and the Development Bank of South Africa entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Africa Investment Forum held in Sandton from 11 to 13 November. CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi spoke to Kenneth Bagamuhunda, Director General, East African Community and Mohan Vivekanandan, Group Executive, Origination and Coverage at the DBSA about what the MOU entails.