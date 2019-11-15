Africa Investment Forum: Unveiling the Boardrooms As the second edition of the Africa Investment Forum comes to a close, this session unpacks the boardroom highlights, outcomes and the way forward.... November 15, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Africa Investment Forum Road to Africa Investment Forum: Finding innovative funding solutions to projects in Africa Videos Bashiru on how NIDCOM provides positive engagement with Nigerian diaspora Videos Nestoil redefines brand – unveils new identity Videos FIRS: Current strategy of government must focus on non-oil sector Videos Lessons on leveraging Nigeria’s digital economy for trade Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Anohu-Amazu: The real work starts after the forum Videos Alibaba’s Jack Ma speaks on empowering future African entrepreneurs Videos Platinum pay deal to bring back good times? Videos Why SAA should privatise Videos Africa Investment Forum: Closing Press Conference Videos Telkom in talks to acquire Cell C but only on reduced gearing levels Videos How Akilah Institute is empowering Rwandan women in the workplace Videos National Bank of Rwanda takes measures to stabilize franc Videos Schneider Electric Head, Arlene Nazareth discusses solutions for irregular power supply Videos Africa Investment Forum: AfDB’s Oladokun on key takeaways from the just ended forum Videos The African Financial Alliance on Climate Change: an innovative approach to impact investing Videos How Bank Zero plans to deal with card fraud, data theft ahead of launch Videos Showdown with unions looms ahead of planned job cuts at SOEs article How this African entrepreneur went from being a paramedic to building stadiums in Dubai Videos RDB awards 100 youth with gorilla permits LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Africa Investment Forum: Unveiling the Boardrooms November 15, 2019 Here’s what can be done to change the narrative about Africa’s... November 15, 2019 Road to Africa Investment Forum: Finding innovative funding solutions to projects... November 15, 2019 Bashiru on how NIDCOM provides positive engagement with Nigerian diaspora November 15, 2019 Nestoil redefines brand – unveils new identity November 15, 2019 Video Africa Investment Forum: Unveiling the Boardrooms November 15, 2019 Road to Africa Investment Forum: Finding innovative funding solutions to projects... November 15, 2019 Bashiru on how NIDCOM provides positive engagement with Nigerian diaspora November 15, 2019 Nestoil redefines brand – unveils new identity November 15, 2019 FIRS: Current strategy of government must focus on non-oil sector November 15, 2019