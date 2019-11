Africa Investment Forum: We need to translate interests into actual commitments, says AfDB’s Pierre Guislain

At the end of the three-day-long Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg, the African Development Bank says 52 deals worth $40.1 billion secured investor interest compared to the $37.8 billion last year. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters spoke to Pierre Guislain, AfDB's Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialisation about the next steps.