AMCU finally inks deal but wants more

Following gruelling negotiations in the world’s largest platinum producing country that unearths nearly 70 per cent of world supply. South Africa’s new platinum pay deal was sealed today after last minute postponements. Joseph Mathunjwa leader of Labour Union AMCU says his organisation will continue to keep a beady eye on the Platinum producers. CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi, spoke to AMCU President, Joseph Mathunjwa.