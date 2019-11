Key takeaways from acting finmin Ukur Yatani’s supplementary budget

Kenya's National Treasury has asked lawmakers to approve an increase in spending, despite earlier plans for significant budget cuts. Now the Treasury has raised its budget-deficit forecast for the year until June to 6.3 per cent of Gross domestic product (GDP) making it the third revision of the gap. For more on the country's new supplementary budget, Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa.