Platinum pay deal to bring back good times?

It took many months of tough negotiation in the world’s largest platinum producing country that unearths nearly. 70 per cent of world supply. South Africa’s new platinum pay deal was sealed this morning after last minute postponements. It all ended without a damaging strike like the one that cost the industry dear in 2014. The dominant union in the platinum industry AMCU inked a new pay deal with top producers Amplats, Implats and Sibanye-Stillwater.