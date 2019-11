Road to Africa Investment Forum: Finding innovative funding solutions to projects in Africa

Advancing projects to bankable stages, raising capital and connecting investors to unique opportunities is setting the tone for the Africa Investment Forum. Ada Osakwe, CEO of Agrolay Ventures, Jude Chiemeka, Head of Trading Business Division of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and Dave Uduanu, CEO of Sigma Pensions join the CNBC Africa panel discussion for the Road to the Africa Investment Forum....