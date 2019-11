Schneider Electric Head, Arlene Nazareth discusses solutions for irregular power supply

For most, an abrupt power cut is an annoyance at least and an inconvenience at most, but for many Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME's) an unexpected loss of power could be costing them valuable time and money. This week, Schneider Electric has launched what they believe to be the solution. The company's Head of Distribution for East Africa, Arlene Nazareth joins CNBC Africa for more.