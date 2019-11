Barloworld CEO: Here’s where we see investment opportunities in SA

In a bid to save costs in a tough economic and trading environment, Barloworld, a logistics and fleet management group has announced that it will merge its automotive and logistics business. The company has witnessed difficult operating conditions with its headline earnings per share falling 7.7 per cent to 1100 cents. Barloworld CEO, Dominic Sewela joins CNBC Africa for more.