De Beers’ Pat Dambe on how the diamond industry’s shifting ecosystem presents opportunities for Africa’s youth

De Beers Group Diamond Conference was underway but will the global economic crisis affect the diamond industry as well as the conference and how is the industry including more women? CNBC Africa's Yolanda Mabanga spoke to Pat Dambe, vice-President of Corporate Affairs and Government Relations, De Beers Global Sightholder Sales.