Does Eskom’s incoming CEO de Ruyter have the political capital to turn around its fortunes? Energy expert Chriss Yelland joins CNBC Africa to give insight into Eskom’s decision to appoint Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter as CEO. November 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos De Beers’ Pat Dambe on how the diamond industry’s shifting ecosystem presents opportunities for Africa’s youth Analyst Interviews Why this analyst thinks unions have grossly miscalculated their position on SAA Videos SA could mend its textile industry if we stopped importing Chinos – report Videos Barloworld CEO: Here’s where we see investment opportunities in SA Daily Newsletter Eskom names Nampak’s Andre de Ruyter as CEO Videos How innovation is helping to increase insurance penetration in Rwanda Videos GRUNDFOS MD, Henning Sandager speaks on reality to achieving SDG 6 in SSA Videos Sanlam group completes SORAS insurance acquisition Daily Newsletter Pascal Dozie: Nigeria needs policies that attracts its diaspora population Videos Nigeria’s October inflation jumps to 11.61% Videos Unpacking Nigeria’s Diaspora Investment Summit 2019 Videos Sprout Park CEO: We should explore ways to create effective government through digital tools Videos Iteam Solutions CEO, Christian Landgren weighs in on breaking free from digital legacies Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Unlocking Digital Investments East Africa Rwanda’s Kivubelt festival seeks to boost tourism along Lake Kivu Daily Newsletter Talking Books Ep 71: In conversation with award-winning SA novelist Deon Meyer Daily Newsletter SA cartoonist Zapiro presented with top French cultural honours Videos Leveraging technology to improve healthcare in Nigeria and globally Videos Former Amateur Open Golf Championship winner Samuel Amadi’s message to future golfers Videos Peter Eben-Spiff wins Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: SA’s is on an unsustainable economic path, these are the... November 18, 2019 De Beers’ Pat Dambe on how the diamond industry’s shifting ecosystem... November 18, 2019 Why this analyst thinks unions have grossly miscalculated their position on... November 18, 2019 Does Eskom’s incoming CEO de Ruyter have the political capital to... November 18, 2019 SA could mend its textile industry if we stopped importing Chinos... November 18, 2019 Video De Beers’ Pat Dambe on how the diamond industry’s shifting ecosystem... November 18, 2019 Why this analyst thinks unions have grossly miscalculated their position on... November 18, 2019 Does Eskom’s incoming CEO de Ruyter have the political capital to... November 18, 2019 SA could mend its textile industry if we stopped importing Chinos... November 18, 2019 Barloworld CEO: Here’s where we see investment opportunities in SA November 18, 2019