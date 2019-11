GRUNDFOS MD, Henning Sandager speaks on reality to achieving SDG 6 in SSA

According to data, achieving universal access to water and sanitation for all by 2030, there needs to be increased investment in management of freshwater ecosystems and sanitation facilities on a local level in several developing countries within Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Henning Sandager, Area Managing Director at GRUNDFOS Sub-Saharan Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.