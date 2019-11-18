SA could mend its textile industry if we stopped importing Chinos – report

South Africa produces some of the best quality cotton in the world. The demand for cotton from local retail is currently 300 000 tons per annum of fibre. In 2013, of this demand, equivalent to 5 200 tonnes was produced in South Africa. The Sustainable Cotton Cluster Programme was formed in June 2014 to bring together the entire cotton value chain and related players, including the public sector, organised labour, consumer organisations, service providers and dedicated cluster management. Isana Cordier, Head of Consumer Goods and Services Sector, Absa CIB joins CNBC Africa for more.