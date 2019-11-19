$9.6mn campus set for Kigali Innovation City

Established back in 2011 in partnership with Government of Rwanda, Carnegie Mellon University Africa has graduated over 300 students. According to the school, most of their graduates have gone on to become either entrepreneurs or to fill mid to senior level positions. Now CMU has announced that they will be the first University to grace Kigali Innovation City with their new location. CMU Africa Alum – from Kigali's first graduating cohort, Phizer Dusabuwera joins CNBC Africa to talk about his experience with the school, and what he thinks the importance of an institution like this is.