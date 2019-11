Botswana revises 2019 GDP growth down to 3.6%

Botswana’s economy is expected to grow by 3.6 per cent this year, which is down from a previous forecast of 4.3 per cent. According to President Mokgweetsi Masisi the GDP for the diamond mining nation is estimated to expand by 4.4 per cent in 2020. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sanya Suri, Analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.