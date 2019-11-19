Diane Karusisi on her career journey, taking over Bank of Kigali & future prospects

Dr Diane Karusisi is the CEO of the award-winning Bank of Kigali. A seasoned economist with several years’ experience teaching and working in the Swiss banking space and holding high level positions in Rwanda, at the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda (NISR) and as Chief Economist at the Office of the President, she is the guest for this episode of Captains of Industry. She discusses her journey to the post, her leadership strategies and her vision for the future of banking in Rwanda....