East African countries expected to shake and move continent at CIO 100 Symposium and Awards

At the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards taking place at the 21st November, 2019, 150 out of 384 companies were shortlisted. This award covers six East African countries including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia. They recognize companies that have used IT in the most innovative way to solve business challenges and achieve organizational goals. Harry Hare, Chairman and Founder of CIO East Africa, joins CNBC Africa for more.