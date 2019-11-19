Is East Africa ready to embrace the introduction of humanoid robots?

Last month at Rwanda Day in Bonn, Germany - an annual event bringing together Rwandan diaspora and friends of the country – Fabrice Goffin showed up with his humanoid robot, Nao. Inspired by the will of the people to solve some of the country's problems, he committed to visiting and seeing if his robotic solutions could help in anyway. Zorabots is already in Asia, Europe, North and South America, and now he's looking for his way into Africa. Fabrice Goffin joins CNBC Africa for more.