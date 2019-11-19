Markets react to Eskom’s new boss Andre de Ruyter Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager, Vestact. November 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Stella Khumalo on how Ushaka Marine World will benefit from Durban’s new promenade Daily Newsletter Expansion of the Durban beachfront promenade set attract more investment to the city Daily Newsletter Rwanda Development Board: What to expect from the 2nd Kigali Audio Visual Summit Daily Newsletter SAA strike action continues after talks fail to break deadlock Videos East African countries expected to shake and move continent at CIO 100 Symposium and Awards Videos Uganda hits stumbling block with digital tax stamps and NDPII – where to next? Videos Estelle Westling: There’s positive response to female leadership in Africa Daily Newsletter Yetunde Akinloye: How we can empower Nigeria’s women leaders Daily Newsletter What outcome will Nigeria border-closure meeting yield? CEO Interviews Diane Karusisi on her career journey, taking over Bank of Kigali & future prospects Videos Sweden-Nigeria look to strengthen Nigeria’s female leaders Daily Newsletter This Nigeria-based tech start-up seeks to reduce barriers in cross-border investing Daily Newsletter Nigeria’s closed borders: Who wins? CEO Interviews Stor-age stacks up profits, remains bullish on the UK market Videos Durban gears up for a busy holiday season Videos Unions vs SAA: Who will blink first? Videos Why Eskom should focus on power generation rather than unbundling Videos Botswana revises 2019 GDP growth down to 3.6% Videos Sanlam on the future of agriculture insurance penetration in Africa Daily Newsletter $9.6mn campus set for Kigali Innovation City LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Why the new man at Eskom needs a backbone of steel... November 19, 2019 Stella Khumalo on how Ushaka Marine World will benefit from Durban’s... November 19, 2019 Expansion of the Durban beachfront promenade set attract more investment to... November 19, 2019 Markets react to Eskom’s new boss Andre de Ruyter November 19, 2019 How this software giant plans to move Africa & Dubai entrepreneurs... November 19, 2019 Video Stella Khumalo on how Ushaka Marine World will benefit from Durban’s... November 19, 2019 Expansion of the Durban beachfront promenade set attract more investment to... November 19, 2019 Markets react to Eskom’s new boss Andre de Ruyter November 19, 2019 How this software giant plans to move Africa & Dubai entrepreneurs... November 19, 2019 Rwanda Development Board: What to expect from the 2nd Kigali Audio... November 19, 2019