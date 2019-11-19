Uganda hits stumbling block with digital tax stamps and NDPII – where to next?

Uganda has introduced digital tax stamps in efforts to increase tax compliance, fight counterfeits and make it easy to trace origin of the affected goods, the country's Manufacturers Association has asked the government to suspend the enforcement of Digital Tax Stamps on the grounds that it will increase the cost of doing business. Also, according to the Office of the President, about half of government’s planned projects will not be completed by the end of the National Development Plan II. Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.