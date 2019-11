Why Eskom should focus on power generation rather than unbundling

Embattled state utility Eskom has appointed the CEO of Nampak, Andre de Ruyter as its new CEO effective from January 2020. But the question remains whether or not Andre de Ruyter has the political capital to turn around Eskom’s fortunes. Joining CNBC Africa for more is James Brent Styan the Author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.