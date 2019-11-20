Acacia Mining delists from Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

According to the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Plc, Acacia mining officially delisted from the bourse on Monday, two months after the company was delisted from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group. This will cut the DSE's total market capitalization by $1.182 billion. Also Vodacom Tanzania earnings rose by 6.5 per cent in the six months to September 2019, driven by strong revenue growth in its M-Pesa, mobile data and messaging services. Alpha Marwa, Managing Partner at Vervet Global Tanzania joins CNBC Africa for more.