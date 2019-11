Equity Bank eyes stake in DRC’s Banque Commerciale du Congo

Equity Bank is in talks to acquire a 66.5 per cent stake in a top bank in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Banque Commerciale du Congo. The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed bank said it will pay $105 million in cash for the 625,354 shares owned by George Arthur Forrest family inclusive of dividends that the bank will declare after 1 January. Analyst, Odhiambo Ramogi joins CNBC Africa for more.