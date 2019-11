How new PPC boss plans to turn the company around

Cement company PPC looks to build a wall to recovery as the company works on cost-saving efforts to find composure after it reported a 12 per cent decline in revenue to about R4.95 billion due to a decrease in building activity in SA and hyperinflation in Zimbabwe. The cement producer’s headline earnings per share dropped 71.4 per cent to 6c. PPC CEO, Roland van Wijnen joins CNBC Africa for more.