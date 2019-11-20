Investors anticipating results ahead of bond auction: Nigerian match review As we await today's bond auction results. Currency Trader at UBA, Deinma Iyagba joins CNBC Africa to review trading activity. November 20, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos How new PPC boss plans to turn the company around Videos Renergen’s secondary SA listing gets approval Videos SMEs find going tough as SA’s economy contracts Daily Newsletter Acacia Mining delists from Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Videos Equity Bank eyes stake in DRC’s Banque Commerciale du Congo Daily Newsletter Unpacking Nigeria’s controversial hate speech bill Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Bank of Industry’s Olukayode Pitan on agreements signed at the forum Videos Nigeria’s Finance Bill: What you need to know Videos DMO to offer N150bn bond across 3 maturities: A review of Nigerian markets article SAA strikes: Zuks Ramasia shares details on operational capacity, wage negotiations Daily Newsletter Kris Jenner on Kylie’s $600mn cosmetics sale article Malcolm Canham on why the Durban beachfront remains popular during festive season East Africa Rwandan social entrepreneur wins $100,000 Netpreneur Prize Daily Newsletter Jumia troubles continue, shuts down some offices in Africa Videos What lies ahead for new Eskom CEO? article Steep learning curve for new Eskom boss article USTDA: China has not changed our focus on Africa Videos NUM fires first salvo at new Eskom boss Videos Stella Khumalo on how Ushaka Marine World will benefit from Durban’s new promenade Videos Expansion of the Durban beachfront promenade set attract more investment to the city LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts How new PPC boss plans to turn the company around November 20, 2019 Renergen’s secondary SA listing gets approval November 20, 2019 SMEs find going tough as SA’s economy contracts November 20, 2019 Acacia Mining delists from Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange November 20, 2019 Equity Bank eyes stake in DRC’s Banque Commerciale du Congo November 20, 2019 Video How new PPC boss plans to turn the company around November 20, 2019 Renergen’s secondary SA listing gets approval November 20, 2019 SMEs find going tough as SA’s economy contracts November 20, 2019 Acacia Mining delists from Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange November 20, 2019 Equity Bank eyes stake in DRC’s Banque Commerciale du Congo November 20, 2019