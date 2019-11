What lies ahead for new Eskom CEO?

The announcement of Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter as the new Eskom CEO saw yields on Eskom’s 2021 dollar bonds jumped the most in more than three months. The appointment of De Ruyter’s sent shockwaves through the market with many analyst concerned that Eskom’s challenges may be too big for him to fix. Rashaad Tayob, Fund Manager at Abax Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.