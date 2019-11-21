Kenya money market round-up

In Kenya, foreign currency deposits held in local commercial banks dropped by an equivalent of Ksh12.3 billion between June and August, coinciding with the expiry of a tax amnesty on repatriation of assets held abroad. Also demand for the government short-term debt fell to the lowest level in more than a year after uncapping loan rates despite return on 3 and 6 month papers going up. Senior Procurement Associate at Cytonn Investments, David Kingoo joins CNBC Africa to explain what is moving and shaking the Kenyan market.