Pekka Haavisto on what attracts Finnish investors to Rwanda

The Parliament of Rwanda is hosting the 55th Session of the Africa Caribbean Pacific Parliamentary Assembly and 38th Session of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly in Kigali. CNBC Africa's Fiona Muthoni spoke to Pekka Haavisto the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Finland on the assembly, what impact Brexit will have on EU arrangements with African countries and the Economic Partnerships Agreement deal between the East African Community (EAC) and the EU that has been pending.