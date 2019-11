SARB keeps rates unchanged, here’s what it means for SA’s economic outlook

The South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago announced today that the reserve bank will keep the interest rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Kganyago said the MPC looked at the risks to the growth forecast to be on the downside. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec joins CNBC Africa to give analysis.