SA’s Teddy Nzama wins best Starbucks barista award Durban based Teddy Nzama has been recognised on an international stage as the best barista for coffee company Starbucks. He joins CNBC Africa to share more. November 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Investec CEO Titi outlines bank’s future, Hong Kong Videos How Old Mutual can recover from reputational disaster Videos SARB keeps rates unchanged, here’s what it means for SA’s economic outlook Videos Seeds and Chips Founder Gaultieri on how technology can improve food security Videos Pekka Haavisto on what attracts Finnish investors to Rwanda Videos Kenya money market round-up Videos Understanding Nigeria’s Investment & Securities Act Videos Kganyago keeps rates on hold (Full Speech) Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: $100m African women entrepreneur fund launched Videos Shoprite investor moves to counter Wiese’s dominance as search for new chair heats up Videos Nigerian FX market watch: CBN: Banks must increase lending to grow GDP Videos Zim sees decline in volumes of Fast Moving Consumer Goods as economy contracts Videos Tsogo Sun on unbundling, results & acquisition plans East Africa Kenya steps up war against illicit trade & this is how much counterfeiting cost the country Videos Dubai Expo 2020: Exploring real estate opportunities Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Alfred Zeufack on what opportunities Africa’s free trade deal brings to the continent CEO Interviews How new PPC boss plans to turn the company around Videos Renergen’s secondary SA listing gets approval Videos SMEs find going tough as SA’s economy contracts Daily Newsletter Acacia Mining delists from Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Investec CEO Titi outlines bank’s future, Hong Kong November 21, 2019 How Old Mutual can recover from reputational disaster November 21, 2019 SA’s Teddy Nzama wins best Starbucks barista award November 21, 2019 SARB keeps rates unchanged, here’s what it means for SA’s economic... November 21, 2019 Seeds and Chips Founder Gaultieri on how technology can improve food... November 21, 2019 Video Investec CEO Titi outlines bank’s future, Hong Kong November 21, 2019 How Old Mutual can recover from reputational disaster November 21, 2019 SA’s Teddy Nzama wins best Starbucks barista award November 21, 2019 SARB keeps rates unchanged, here’s what it means for SA’s economic... November 21, 2019 Seeds and Chips Founder Gaultieri on how technology can improve food... November 21, 2019