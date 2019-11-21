Shoprite investor moves to counter Wiese’s dominance as search for new chair heats up

It is almost a week since Shoprite Chairman Christo Wiese announced that he will be retiring at the group’s next AGM meeting after serving on the board for almost 3 decades. The shakeup in Shoprite leadership started before Friday’s announcement by Shane Watkins, CEO at All Weather Capital when he nominated Jan le Roux, a former CEO of Pepkor, as a non-executive director of Shoprite to counter Wiese’s dominance. Shane Watkins joins CNBC Africa for more.