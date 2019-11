Nigerian equities continue positive momentum as Q3 GDP hits 2.8%

Nigeria’s equities market closed positive for the fourth straight session this week, this comes as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria's Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.28 per cent in the third quarter. Portfolio Manager at Cordros Asset Management, Christian Ezeagu joins CNBC Africa to unpack the GDP report and activities at the equities market.