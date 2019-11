The impact of IMO’s global sulphur cap on Africa

From the first of January 2020, the International Maritime Organisation's Fuel Sulphur Regulation comes into effect. The regulation provides a 0.5 global sulphur cap on fuel content from 3.5 per cent. Andrew Nevin, Partner and Chief Economist at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria and Steve Jones, Founding Director of Energex Partners join CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how this will impact the oil industry in Africa.