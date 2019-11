What makes a top employer?

About 210 organisations in Africa were announced as Top Employers for 2020. Microsoft is South Africa’s Number 1 Top Employer and Japan Tobacco International is best in Africa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, Jasmin Pillay, HR Director of Microsoft South Africa and Laurette Makhubele, People & Culture Director South East Africa at Japan Tobacco International.