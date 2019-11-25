Analysis: How to fix SA’s ailing economy

Both Moody's and S&P are negative about South Africa sovereign credit rating and some say that Cosatu say the Monetary Policy Committee missed to kick start the economy when it chose to hold rates. The Reserve Bank will be releasing its business cycle indicator for September, this Tuesday & RMB/BER Business Confidence Index is out Wednesday. Chris Malikane, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of the Witwatersrand and Nicky Weimer, Economist at Nedbank joins CNBC Africa for a discussion on South Africa’s 2019 economic review....