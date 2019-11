MG Commodities wins big at the Shoprite supplier awards

MG Commodities, which supplies rice and sugar beans to the Shoprite Group, won in the SMME category at the Group’s 2019 Supplier Awards. The family-owned company supply Shoprite and Usave stores in Lesotho but plan to expand further. CNBC Africa is joined by the General Manager of MG Commodities, Katleho Motsoasele.