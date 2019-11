Global Gender Summit: AFAWA: Nigeria’s Bank of Industry signs letter of intent

The CEO of Nigeria's Bank of Industry Olukayode Pitan says the idea of the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa is to make lenders do more for women. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with him on the sidelines of the Global Gender Summit after they signed a letter of intent on the AFAWA risk-sharing facility.