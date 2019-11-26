Global Gender Summit: AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina on how AFAWA aims to close gender-credit gap for women

One of the highlights of the Global Gender Summit in Kigali was the launch of the African Development Bank's Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA). This is a risk-sharing facility that aims to close the $42 billion gender-credit gap for women enterprises in Africa. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina to discuss this initiative.