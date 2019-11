Global Gender Summit: AfDB’s Hanan Morsy on how to improve economic participation for women in Africa

Statistics indicate that women make up over 40 per cent of African business owners yet a trivial 2 per cent are able to access finance according to figures from Mckinsey. Director of Macroeconomics, Forecasting and Research at African Development Bank (AfDB), Hanan Morsy joins CNBC Africa to discuss women economic participation and empowerment.