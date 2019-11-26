Global Gender Summit: Phillipe Lacoste: There is more political will to lend more to women

French President, Emmanuel Macron and G7 leaders approved a $251 million package in support of African Development Bank's (AfDB) Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative earlier in August. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor spoke to Phillipe Lacoste, Director for Sustainable Development at the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs to discuss the importance of this initiative for Africa.