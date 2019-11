Global Gender Summit: Rwanda commits $1mn contribution to AFAWA

The government of Rwanda through its minister of finance yesterday committed herself to contribution of $1 million to the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) Risk-Sharing Facility on the sidelines of the ongoing Global Gender Summit. CNBC africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijiminana for more.