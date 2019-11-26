Nigeria Post MPC Panel: Why Governor Godwin Emefiele kept rates on hold

At its sixth Monetary Policy Committee meeting, Nigeria’s MPC voted to leave the benchmark interest rate at 13.5, CRR at 22.5, Asymmetric Corridor at +200/-500 basis points around the MPR and liquidity ratio at 30 per cent. Bismarck Rewane; CEO of Financial Derivatives, Bayo Omogoroye, Chief Dealer at GT Bank and Roy Daniels, Head of Africa Trading Desk at Rand Merchant Bank join CNBC Africa for a post analysis of the decision....