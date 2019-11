Arrowhead CEO on results, property sector outlook

Arrowhead has declared a healthy dividend of 111.51 cents for it’s A shareholders and 68.74 cents for its B shareholders after its fall earlier this year. However the company’s headline earnings have been negatively impacted by derivatives of R97 million and the devaluation of the group's listed holdings in Dipula and Rebosis of R975 million. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mark Kaplan, CEO at Arrowhead.