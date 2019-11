Business confidence up slightly but remains deep in negative territory

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index rose five index points from 21 in Q3 to 26 in Q4. Despite the slight uptake- only three of the five sectors that make up the Business Confidence Index rose. Moreover, strong majority of business executives surveyed still express a sense of pessimism. Have we bottomed out- is this the beginning of the uptick? RMB Chief Economist, Ettienne Le Roux joins CNBC Africa for more.